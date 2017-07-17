8-year-old falls from ride at The Island in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department said they are investigating an incident at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

Police said an 8-year-old girl fell out of “The Wave Rider” at the Island at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The girl was alert and talking, but complained of pain, according police. Detectives said they did not know the specific nature of the girl’s injuries, but she was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The Island in Pigeon Forge said the ride is closed until it undergoes safety reviews. They said the manufacturer, Rides 4 U, is also sending a technician to inspect the ride.

“The well-being of our guests is our number one concern. Our priority at The Island in Pigeon Forge is our guests’ safety. The ride has been taken out of service and is currently under review,” said David Wear, Vice President of Operations at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

The “Wave Rider” opened at The Island in Pigeon Forge in June. The surfboard themed ride spins people in circles. Wear said there is a safety harness on the ride.