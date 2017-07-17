8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Eight people were arrested after an undercover investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said six women and two men were charged with prostitution related charges. He said undercover agents posed as clients, contacted people posting ads on a social media website known for sex trafficking.

On July 13, eight people were arrested after showing up at a local motel, according to Sheriff Seals. The suspects were taken to the Sevier County Jail to be arraigned and booked.

GALLERY: 8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting

  • Brandie Bridgers, 35, of Gould, North Carolina – Charged with prostitution
  • Kimberley D. Johnson, 32, of Greeneville, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
  • Randa McDaniel, 24, of Panama City, Florida – Charged with prostitution
  • Sianna Summers, 32, of Southfield, Minnesota – Charged with prostitution
  • Alexis L. Grindle, 19, of Lithonia, Georgia – Charged with prostitution
  • Shardaye S. Releford, 23, of Kingsport, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
  • Mark Singletary, 26, of Kodak, Tennessee – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act
  • Patrick R. Jones, 35, of Huntsville, Alabama – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s