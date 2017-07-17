SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Eight people were arrested after an undercover investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said six women and two men were charged with prostitution related charges. He said undercover agents posed as clients, contacted people posting ads on a social media website known for sex trafficking.
On July 13, eight people were arrested after showing up at a local motel, according to Sheriff Seals. The suspects were taken to the Sevier County Jail to be arraigned and booked.
GALLERY: 8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting
GALLERY: 8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Fentress County drug roundup
-
PHOTOS: X-rays of swalloed or stuck objects
-
PHOTOS: Blount County house explosion
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville police cruiser involved in accident
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville Police K-9 Kilo
-
PHOTOS: 2017 Dogwood Arts Art in Public Places
-
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery
-
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery
-
PHOTOS: Knox County gas station robbery
-
PHOTOS: Capybara caught in Monroe County
- Brandie Bridgers, 35, of Gould, North Carolina – Charged with prostitution
- Kimberley D. Johnson, 32, of Greeneville, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
- Randa McDaniel, 24, of Panama City, Florida – Charged with prostitution
- Sianna Summers, 32, of Southfield, Minnesota – Charged with prostitution
- Alexis L. Grindle, 19, of Lithonia, Georgia – Charged with prostitution
- Shardaye S. Releford, 23, of Kingsport, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
- Mark Singletary, 26, of Kodak, Tennessee – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act
- Patrick R. Jones, 35, of Huntsville, Alabama – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act