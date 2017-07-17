2-year-old drowns in Middlesboro, Ky., pool

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday in Middlesboro, Kentucky, after coroners say he drowned in a private swimming pool.

The Middlesboro Police Department and Middlesboro EMS were called to an unresponsive child Sunday. Officers say the parents were not negligent or at fault in any way, but it was instead a tragic accident.

The child was pronounced dead at Middlesboro ARH Hospital. His name is not being released.

