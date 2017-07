GALLATIN, Tenn (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Raymond Carter, 55, was reported missing Saturday and has not been seen since Tuesday, July 11.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or has any information about where he may be is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

