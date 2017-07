KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department confirms Sunday that a child was transported to the hospital following a possible drowning.

The incident happened at Quality Inn & Suites on North Cedar Bluff Road.

Following the incident, the child was transported to Parkwest Medical Center.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

