Hiker died on Alum Cave Trail

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
At 6593 feet, Mount LeConte is the third highest peak in the Smokies (GSMNP)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man is dead after cardiac distress during a hiking trip on Saturday morning.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of man in cardiac distress on Alum Cave Trail a little before 10 a.m. on July 15, according to the National Parks Service.

Park Medics say Phillip Davenport, a 47-year-old man from Nashville, suddenly passed out 3 miles away from the beginning of the trail and was pronounced dead an hour later.

He was staying at Mt. Le Conte Lodge with friends from Nashville.

 

