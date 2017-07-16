Chattanooga remembering fallen servicemen two years after attack

CHATTANOOGA (WATE)– On July 16, 2015 a gunman shot and killed four marines and one sailor at two military facilities in Chattanooga.

Mohommad Youssuf Abdulazeez gunned down Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, Sgt. Carson A. Holmquist, Llance Cpl. Skip Wells, and Petty Officer 2nd class Randall Smith. Two others were also hurt.

Sunday, Chattanooga remembered the lives lost during a celebration in Tennessee River Park.

“The fact that it’s been two years does not change that it affects the families that were directly involved,” said Bridget Tuck. “It still affects the community as a whole.”

Tuck was living in her hometown of Chattanooga the day the servicemen were murdered.

“I can remember trying to keep up with what was going on as it was unraveling and trying to locate family members, ya know, where you what’s going on.”

Danielle Cooper says it was a tragic day for the whole city.

“It was kind of like nine eleven all over again because everybody was in shock,” said Cooper. “Nobody could believe what had just happened.”

Sunday members of the American Jeep Club Project drove their jeeps donned with the American flag on a memorial ride for the fallen service men.

“This really hits home, you know, it’s right there, it’s in your hometown, it’s right down the road,” said Tuck. “It affects people that you know. You don’t think about things in the world being just right down the road from you.”

Chattanoogans say this tragedy has brought the community closer together in the two years since.

“I think everybody coming together as a group and a community and showing their support for one another has been one of the biggest things,” said Tuck.