Vols get third pick to win SEC East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SEC Media Days wrapped up Thursday. The media in attendance predicted Alabama will walk away with the SEC Championship title. Tennessee did not get a place on that list.
The Tennessee Vols came in as the number three pick to win the SEC East. Georgia got first choice and Florida second.
Alabama is predicted to win the SEC West followed by Auburn in second place and LSU in third.
The rankings were decided by a votes submitted by members of the media.
Here’s a full look at the results:
Eastern Division:
- Georgia – 1572
- Florida – 1526
- Tennessee – 998
- South Carolina – 897
- Kentucky – 869
- Vanderbilt – 554
- Missouri – 388
Western Division:
- Alabama – 1693
- Auburn – 1329
- LSU – 1252
- Arkansas – 796
- Texas A&M – 722
- Mississippi State – 633
- Ole Miss – 379
SEC Champion:
- Alabama – 217
- Auburn – 11
- Georgia – 6
- LSU – 3
- Florida – 3
- South Carolina – 1
- Vanderbilt – 1
- Arkansas – 1