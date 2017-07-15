Vols get third pick to win SEC East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SEC Media Days wrapped up Thursday. The media in attendance predicted Alabama will walk away with the SEC Championship title. Tennessee did not get a place on that list.

The Tennessee Vols came in as the number three pick to win the SEC East. Georgia got first choice and Florida second.

Alabama is predicted to win the SEC West followed by Auburn in second place and LSU in third.

The rankings were decided by a votes submitted by members of the media.

Here’s a full look at the results:

Eastern Division:

Georgia – 1572 Florida – 1526 Tennessee – 998 South Carolina – 897 Kentucky – 869 Vanderbilt – 554 Missouri – 388

Western Division:

Alabama – 1693 Auburn – 1329 LSU – 1252 Arkansas – 796 Texas A&M – 722 Mississippi State – 633 Ole Miss – 379

SEC Champion:

Alabama – 217 Auburn – 11 Georgia – 6 LSU – 3 Florida – 3 South Carolina – 1 Vanderbilt – 1 Arkansas – 1