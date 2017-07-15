Sevierville police investigate fatal hit and run

The incident occurred on Old Knoxville Highway and left an adult male pedestrian dead. Sevierville Police are requesting help searching for the vehicle involved, especially body shops, insurance companies, and neighbors to assist in the investigation.

The vehicle is likely to have suffered heavy front end, windshield, or side damage including side mirror damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Bush at 865.868.1748 or K9 Officer Preston Parrish at 865.453.5507