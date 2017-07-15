Sevier County Sheriff’s Office needs public’s help to find stolen trailer

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a stolen construction trailer.

According to a post on their Facebook page the trailer is loaded with construction tools. It was taken from the Pearl Valley Area on July 7.

Anyone who sees the trailer or has information information about where the trailer may be is asked to contact Detective Jimmy Huddleston at 865-774-3936.

Callers can remain anonymous.

