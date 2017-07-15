Middle Tennessee hotel evacuated during 2-alarm fire

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-alarm fire damaged the Comfort Suites in Donelson on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the hotel located near Stewarts Ferry Pike and Percy Priest Drive.

Witnesses shared pictures showing flames bursting through the roof of the hotel.

The hotel has been evacuated.

No other details regarding the cause of the fire have been released and there are no reported injuries at this time.

