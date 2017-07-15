Loudon County man fakes arrest to propose to girlfriend

LOUDON COUNTY (WATE) – This wasn’t a typical arrest for the Loudon City Police Department, in fact, it wasn’t a typical proposal either. A planned arrest-turned-engagement was a surprise the soon-to-be bride wasn’t expecting

“I’m very thankful they let him do it. Cause I didn’t know it could be done, but that was very awesome that they let him take out of their busy day of you know, watching out for us out here and to be a part of our engagement.” said Sarah Ward.

Ronnie Harness made the decision to ask his girlfriend, Sarah Ward, to marry him in this non-traditional way last week. He knew he would need the help of someone in law enforcement and called his long-time friend Scott Newman, a Sergeant with the Loudon Police Department.

Newman began a Facebook live video en route to the fake arrest. When he pulled the couple over, he informed Ward that Harness’ license had been revoked. Newman questioned if there was anything illegal, like drugs, in the car before revealing the wedding ring hidden in Harness’ pocket.

“We just want to have a good time and that’s what a relationship is all about. You know, we’ve been through bad relationships and we finally find each other and it’s just absolutely amazing.” said Harness.

Once Ward saw the ring, she knew what was happening wasn’t an arrest at all, and says she wouldn’t have expected a proposal any other way.

“I’ll never forget it. Best moment ever – scary moment at first. But, best moment ever. I was like, you made it rememberable.” said Ward.