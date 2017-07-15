KPD: Two arrested after overdosing with kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said two people were arrested Friday around 10 p.m. after they were found overdosing on drugs with children in the car.

Police say it happened at the Pilot station at 2918 Tazewell Pike.

A man and a woman were found unconscious inside the car. Emergency crews administered a dose of Naloxone to both adults who were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The children were were handed over to the Department of Children’s Services. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.