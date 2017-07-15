A Deeper Look: How the end of net neutrality could change how we use the internet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Net Neutrality” has been at the center of conversation on social media recently following Net Neutrality Day. Several big name companies announced their opposition to proposed rollbacks on the Federal Communications Commission regulaitons including Google, Snapchat, Mozilla, Amazon and many more.

Amid the debate many have been left wondering what exactly net neutrality means and how it could affect daily life and internet usage.

According to InternetAssociation.org, net neutrality is the principal that all internet users have equal access to all websites. That means internet providers are not allowed to charge more for access to some websites than others, and they’re not allowed to throttle speeds for some websites based on fees.

But what does that mean for how we use the internet?

“Imagine a world where you may have to pay a fee to use sites like Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat,” said Sword and Shield Cyber Security expert, Joe Gray. “Without net neutrality, you may have to pay a fee to access social media or Netflix. Or, the companies may pay the fees to keep access free for users, but this could lead to more advertising.”

Some internet providers have promised not to take advantage if net neutrality regulations are rolled back. Comcast saying they won’t charge fees or throttle speeds if changes are made to net neutrality regulations via Twitter.

Comcast Supports Net Neutrality on the Internet Day of Action https://t.co/fIGAiU0n8K — Comcast (@comcast) July 12, 2017

Several Tennessee Lawmakers have given their stance on the issue.

“We understand people have some passionate feelings on the issue, and we expect to hear those tomorrow. Unfortunately, tomorrow’s ‘Day of Action’ will only be another day of confusion for consumers and users. House Republicans will continue to stand for an open internet with regulatory certainty free from blocking and throttling. What I find interesting is that we have asked Democrats for years to come to the table on this issue, only for them to hide behind political excuses. Congress is where this issue needs to be settled, and some on the other side of the aisle have said as much in the past. We need to put partisanship aside and find a solution that will work for providers and consumers alike. It’s past time.” – Marsha Blackburn

“I have worked to oppose the so-called “net neutrality” rules, which are just another big government power grab. Washington bureaucrats should never tell Americans what kinds of internet services they can

and can’t buy. The freedom of technological innovation and creating new products and services we use every day came from the competition of ideas in a free market – with people choosing the winners and losers – not the government.” – Diane Black

The internet is awesome. Everyone should have equal access to it.” – Jim Cooper

Cyber Security expert Joe Gray said the best way to share your opinion on the issue is by contacting your congressman, speaking out through social media, or submitting an official comment on the FCC’s website.