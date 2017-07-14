Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: George Washington

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A playful dog with a presidential name is this week’s Pet of the Week from Young-Williams Animal Center.

George Washington is a two-year-old coon hound mix. He came into the shelter as a stray, so they don’t know much about him, but they say he’s housebroken, has manners and is active with lots of energy. They say he needs lots of space to run around.

Young-Williams says it still needs volunteers for a new program where a group called Tails of the Trail takes 15 shelter dogs, like George Washington, on a hike, providing pupsicles and water for the dogs to cool down. Anyone who wants to volunteer can show up at the shelter Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

For more information on George or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.