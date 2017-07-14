Woman charged with leaving child in hot car in Sevierville

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo speaks with the witness who found the baby tonight at 6.

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevierville woman has been charged with leaving her baby in a hot car while she was grocery shopping on Wednesday.

The Sevierville Police Department said Christina M. Smith, 31, of Seymour, took her 8-year-old son with her into the Aldi store, but left her 7-month-old baby strapped in the backseat with the windows down and the doors unlocked.

According to a police report, a witness said she had heard the child screaming in the parking lot, and found the child inside the car “blood red” and soaked in sweat. The witness called police to say she was taking the child out of the vehicle. When police arrived, the child’s skin was flushed, but was not crying.

While speaking with the witness, the officer heard a woman gasp that she had left her child. Smith walked up with a full cart of groceries and said she thought her niece had taken the baby out of the vehicle to watch her while she went to the store.

Smith repeatedly said she was only in the store for 20 to 25 minutes. Attempts to contact the niece were not successful.

Another officer arrived with a laser thermometer. A nearby bank reported the outside temperature to be 93 degrees, but the interior of the vehicle registered 111. The child had a temperature of 99.3 when emergency responders arrived and they had to cool off the child with cold water. She was taken to Leconte Medical Center for treatment.

Smith was taken into custody on a child abuse charge and is being held on $15,000 bond. She scheduled for her first court appearance on August 21. Both children were placed in the custody of Smith’s mother-in-law.