ORAU students visit UT Gardens

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A group of students and teachers from the Appalachian Regional Commission visited the UT Gardens on Friday. They were conducting hands-on research in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

The research is part of an annual two-week Math, Science, and Technology Institute. The students will present their ORNL mentored projects at the end of next week.

“We’ve worked with stem programming, with 3-D printing. We’ve toured these gardens. We went to the vet school back up the hill there. And we’ve also been introduced to a bunch of different neutron machines. Stuff I didn’t know really existed,” said Langdon Messer, a student at Whitley County High School.

