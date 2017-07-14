Lenoir City boy sells lemonade to help children with cancer

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Drew Myers is a fit and healthy 10-year-old boy, but he realizes that other children are not as lucky as he is.

Five years ago he decided to do something about that, pitching a tent in the hot Tennessee sun and selling lemonade in order to help other kids who have cancer. Every summer Drew returned, raising more than $5,300 over the last four years.

“I know that I am healthy, but other people are not so it is my way to give back to them,” said Drew.

Two years ago, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office let him sell lemonade outside of the justice center. Friday, he returned to the location. He is selling lemonade from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for donations to Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Drew says his goal this year is to sell $2,000 in lemonade.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand is a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer. The organization was formed in memory of Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer, when she was a baby. At just four-years-old, Alex held her first lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer. She raised over $2,000 the first year and by the time of her death in 2004, she raised more than a million dollars, inspiring others to start their own lemonade stands. Her family now continue her work through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.