Knox County Schools cancels class for total solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For the first time in more than 38 years, the moon on August 21, 2017 will block the view of the sun from the Earth in the United States.

Areas in East Tennessee are one of the best places to watch the eclipse and Knox County Schools is hoping to give students time to views the eclipse by cancelling school. Knox County Schools said they received permission from the Tennessee Commissioner of Education to close school on August 21 for “inclement weather.”

Knox County Schools said after school activities after 4:00 p.m. such as athletic practices, games and other special events, will proceed as originally scheduled.

Though school will not be in session, Knox county School said they are embracing this learning opportunity and science phenomenon with great excitement in the classroom. They said a family science information packet will be sent to all families, and teachers will have solar eclipse lesson plans available to them for use in the week prior to the event. Students will also receive solar viewing glasses featuring designs created by two Knox County students.

Additionally, Knox County Schools has partnered with MUSE Knoxville to provide supplemental training for teachers.

