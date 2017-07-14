Knox County Schools cancels class for total solar eclipse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Tourism Queensland, the moment of a total solar eclipse is observed at Cape Tribulation in Queensland state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. Starting just after dawn, the eclipse cast its 150-kilometer (95-mile) shadow in Australia's Northern Territory, crossed the northeast tip of the country and was swooping east across the South Pacific, where no islands are in its direct path. (AP Photo/Tourism Queensland)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For the first time in more than 38 years, the moon on August 21, 2017 will block the view of the sun from the Earth in the United States.

Areas in East Tennessee are one of the best places to watch the eclipse and Knox County Schools is hoping to give students time to views the eclipse by cancelling school. Knox County Schools said they received permission from the Tennessee Commissioner of Education to close school on August 21 for “inclement weather.”

More: Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

Knox County Schools said after school activities after 4:00 p.m. such as athletic practices, games and other special events, will proceed as originally scheduled.

Though school will not be in session, Knox county School said they are embracing this learning opportunity and science phenomenon with great excitement in the classroom. They said a family science information packet will be sent to all families, and teachers will have solar eclipse lesson plans available to them for use in the week prior to the event. Students will also receive solar viewing glasses featuring designs created by two Knox County students.

(Knox County Schools)

Additionally, Knox County Schools has partnered with MUSE Knoxville to provide supplemental training for teachers.

More: Top 10 spots in East Tennessee to view the total solar eclipse

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s