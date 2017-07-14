Dollywood’s summer show is unbubblievable

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – When most people think about bubbles, they think about blowing them in the backyard with kids, but Dollywood’s “Gazillion Bubble Show” takes bubbles to the next level.

Paired with music, lights and some amazing tricks using bubbles, the show brings “bubble artistry” to a new level to wow bubble lovers of all ages. The show includes a bubble tide, as well as momentary soap masterpieces and bubble magic.

“It’s a 45 minute show and let me tell you, I took my 2-year-old. He was engaged the entire time, so this is an awesome show. They call up volunteers on the stage,” said Amber Davis with Dollywood. “If you have seen the show before they are doing some new things. The ending is incredible. You’re going to be so pumped.”

The show runs through August 6 at Dollywood. The price for the show is included in the cost of admission to Dollywood.

For a daily schedule of shows, visit Dollywood’s website.