Dolly Parton movie nominated for Emmy Award

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” was nominated for an Emmy Award.

The film is nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie Category. It is up against Black Mirror: San Junipero, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, and The Wizard of Lies.

Previous Story: ‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

The film premiered at Dollywood in November 2016. Dolly Parton has one other Primetime Emmy Award under her belt, from 1978 for her work in “Cher…Special.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s