Couple sentenced for stealing more than $350K from Oak Ridge company

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former office manager for M-3 Construction and her husband were sentenced for wire and mail fraud conspiracy Friday.

Christy Greider and Jason Greider previously plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud back in February 2017. The couple made unauthorized purchases totaling more than $350,000 using the company’s and its owners’ personal credit cards.

Christie Greider previously worked for M-3 Construction in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She helped the company’s owners keep track of their personal finances.

According to The Oak Ridger, Christy Greider was hired as an office manager in April 2012 and wrongfully attained credit cards and changed the contact information for them as well.

Some of the unauthorized purchases included a trip to Hawaii, tickets to multiple Pigeon Forge attractions, a boat, a car, and a mobile home among others.