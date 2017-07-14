Cigarette blamed for West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department determined that a fire at Bell Walker’s Crossing Apartments was caused by someone throwing a cigarette on a wooden deck.

The fire at the complex, which is located across from Walmart and Sam’s Club, started June 21, 2017. The fire department said it originated from the wood deck of apartment 331 of building 8341.

There were no injuries during the fire, but four units had smoke damage and 33 residents of the 24-unit building were displaced.

This isn’t the first time a fire at the complex has been caused by a cigarette. Firefighters determined cigarette caused a fire on May 13, 2012 at the complex. There was also a fire there on December 4, 2000.

GALLERY: Bell Walker’s Crossing apartment fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Knoxville Fire Department) (Knoxville Fire Department)