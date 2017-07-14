Christmas in July: WATE holds pet food and supply drive for East Tennessee rescues

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Christmas has gone to the cats and dogs!

It might not feel like the holiday season outside, but you can help bring an early Christmas to two East Tennessee pet rescue organizations. Almost Home Animal Rescue and Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee are each responsible for fostering and permanently placing hundreds of animals every year.

WATE 6 On Your Side will host a pet food and supply collection on Thursday, July 20 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the WATE Studios located at 1306 North Broadway Street in Knoxville. This year Santa will be on hand for pet pictures. Santa will be at WATE from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. Pet pictures are free with a donation.

Supplies like dry dog and cat food, and litter, go a long way toward keeping rescue pets safe and secure until they can find their forever home. These organizations are volunteer-run and depend on donations to keep taking care of animals in need.

Pet food and supply drive wish list:

Dry dog and cat food

Kitty litter

Canned cat food

Soft and dry kitten food

Kitten milk or powdered kitten formula

Advantage II, Advantix, or PetArmor flea and tick prevention for cats and dogs

X Large size Revolution for dogs

Monetary donations

About Almost Home Animal Rescue:

Almost Home Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization that seeks to rescue mistreated or homeless animals and place them in stable and loving homes. Almost Home believes that every animal deserves a safe and happy life regardless of age or limitations. They also seek to educate children and adults about proper pet care and humane treatment of all animals. Almost Home hosts adoptions drives every weekend at Petco in Farragut. For more information visit www.almosthometn.org.

About Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee:

Feral Feline Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of feral cats. Volunteers feed and provide medical care for the feral cat populations in Knoxville and surrounding areas. Feral Feline Friends operates a trap/neuter/return program, also known as TNR, to help control the feral cat population. In a TNR program, a volunteer will humanely trap feral cats so they can be taken to a clinic where they will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. After the medical treatment the cats will be returned to their feral population. In addition, Feral Feline Friends fosters socialized kittens and stray

cats until they can be adopted. For more information on TNR and adoptions visit www.feralfelinefriends.org.