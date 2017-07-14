Chris Blue fever: Tennessee Theatre opens 3rd show after 2 sell-outs shows

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is safe to say Chris Blue fever has hit Knoxville!

The winner of “The Voice” decided he wanted to kick-off the start of his tour in his home-town of Knoxville on Friday, September 8. However, after tickets sold out in under 10 minutes, the Tennessee Theatre announced they were opening a second show.

Tickets for his second show went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and that show sold out in less than 30 minutes. Now the theatre has decided to open a third show for Blue fans on Sunday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, but the Tennessee Theatre recommends fans don’t wait to long to get tickets as they are in high demand.

