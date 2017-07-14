Alfred Angelo bridal shop abruptly closes

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Jennifer Webb speaks with brides-to-be about the closure tonight at 5.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Alfred Angelo Bridal stores abruptly closed nationwide this week, leaving many brides-to-be with a potential wedding nightmare.

Alfred Angelo Bridal stores closed at 8 p.m. nationwide on July 13. According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV Atlanta, employees at Alfred Angelo’s Florida corporate office were seen leaving the building carrying boxes and other personal items. An official company statement has yet to be made.

The Wall Street Journal reported the company has hired a Florida-based law firm to handle its bankruptcy proceedings. It is not yet clear what the bankruptcy and closure mean for brides who have already paid for their dresses.

Other bridal shops are stepping in to help former Alfred Angelo customers. David’s Bridal made a statement on Facebook saying that customers could “upon presentation of your original branded Alfred Angelo retail receipt, receive special discounts on new wedding and bridesmaid dresses.” For more information, visit the David’s Bridal website to find the nearest location.