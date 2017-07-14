5 people arrested in Blount County after crashing stolen vehicle

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Five people were arrested after a pursuit that started in Maryville.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said two men and three women were in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Knox County. During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said the car crashed on Ridgeway Trail.

After the crash, deputies said the five suspects got out of their car and ran away. A K-9 team was able to locate four suspects about a mile from the crash scene near the US Highway 129 junction. Deputies located the fifth suspect hiding in a ditch in Binfield community.

All five were booked in the Blount County Correction Facility. During booking officers said they found 10 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia on two of the women. Both charged with with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

When searching the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said they found numerous items in the vehicle that were reported stolen including several cell phones that investigators believe are stolen. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

