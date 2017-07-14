19 arrested in Fentress County drug roundup

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies conducted a drug roundup on Friday, arresting 19 suspects.
- Michael E. Beaty – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone),Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free Zone; during his arrest Michael E. Beaty was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- William D. Weaver – Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (4 counts), Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (4 counts).
- Jackie R. Ooten – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone), Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxymorphone).
- Sheliah D. Cooper – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (2 counts).
- Lonnie D. Gunter – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone.
- Peggy J. Wright – Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) with Intent to Sell & Deliver, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) with Intent to Sell & Deliver, TennCare Fraud; during her arrest Peggy J. Wright was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II
- Ladonna T. Hill – Tampering with evidence; during her arrest Ladonna T. Hill was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Kalyn S. Conatser – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine).
- Brenda G. Campbel l- Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone, Sale & Delivery of a Schedule IV (Alprazolam) in a Drug Free School Zone.
- Melissa A. Adams – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance(Buprenorphine) in a Drug Free School Zone (2 counts).
- Stacey L. Ipock – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance(Oxycodone), Attempted Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance(Oxycodone).
- Kenneth J. Beaty – Sale & Delivery of Methamphetamine > .5 Grams, Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance(Oxycodone)
- Amanda R. Hatfield Crabtree – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine).
- Robert L. Bottoms II – Sale & Delivery of Methamphetamine > .5 Grams
- Jordon N. Fry – False Report, Tampering with Evidence, Accessory After the Fact
- Byron L. Cooper – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance(Buprenorphine).
- Jacqueline C. Thompson – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone, Sale & Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance in a Drug Free School Zone.
- Dorman E. Rosenbaum – Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone, Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine).
