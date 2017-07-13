Tad Cummins waives right to speedy trial, wants it pushed back

Related Coverage Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins filed two motions Wednesday to waive his rights to a speedy trial and ask it be continued to a later date.

The former Maury County teacher, who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and traveling to northern California, is currently set to go to trial on July 25.

Cummins faces two federal charges in the case of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in late May.

Previous story: Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July

The 50-year-old is now asking the judge to have his trial continued to January 2018, saying in light of how serious the charges are, more time is needed to “conduct additional research and investigation.”

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.

The 50-year-old has remained in custody since his arrest on April 20. Thomas was returned safely to her family.