Stolen Knoxville car recovered in Johnson City, driver arrested

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

JOHNSON CITY (WATE) – Johnson City Police Department arrested a woman from Pigeon Forge that was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser that was reported stolen in Knoxville earlier in the day.

Karla C. Chase, 34, was charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, possession of stolen property and identity theft. The sheriff’s office said Chase was stopped Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. for driving without a license plate.

Police said Chase gave a false identification card to officers, then ran away. Officers said she was located a short distance from the spot where she was stopped in a nearby apartment.

Officers said they learned her license had been suspended.

Chase is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $17,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

