Re-inspection required at North Knoxville motel breakfast bar

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A place that serves breakfast food scored the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

We’re not just talking about any breakfast restaurant. It was the breakfast bar at a local motel.

The breakfast bar is at a local motel where it’s likely hundreds of travelers every week chow down on eggs and bacon, and other breakfast food. There were quite a few risk factor violations that will require a follow-up inspection.

Baymont Inn Knoxville, North Central Avenue Pike – Grade: 70

The inn received a 70. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

When the person in charge of the little restaurant was asked about health rules and regulations, the inspector writes, the manager could not demonstrate any knowledge of the rules and could not perform the duties that are required of supervisors. The inspector strongly recommended that the person in charge attend free food safety classes at the health department.

When the inspector checked the cooler, the temperature was 57 degrees, but 41 and below is required to keep milk and eggs safe. The manager would have known the temperature was off if there had been a thermometer in the cooler. There wasn’t one.

Another big problem, there was no hand sink for employees to wash their hands. A handsink.

Also an unlabeled chemical spray bottle was found, but the bottle should be labeled to prevent any surprises.

A re-inspection is scheduled soon.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

There will be no re-inspections at the best scoring restaurants of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Pizza Hut, 7504 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Marco’s Pizza, 7327 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Wishbones, 4812 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Chef’s Corner Cafe, 4101 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Subway, 3121 Broadway – Grade: 100

Outtakes Cafe, 1901 Clinch Avenue – Grade: 99

The Front Porch, 1509 W. Emory Road – Grade: 98

Chedder’s, 5615 Clinton Highway – Grade: 98

Popeyes, 4801 Clinton Highway – Grade: 98

Jersey Mike’s Sub, 2415 University Commons – Grade: 97

Ichiban Japanese Grill – 6737 Clinton Highway – Grade: 96

Red Lobster, 305 Merchant Drive – Grade: 96

Many of the restaurants with high scores are busy serving lots of people and those grades reflect close attention to details.