Nashville officer injured in motorcycle crash while responding to call

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville Police Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call in Rutherford County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Kroger just before 3 p.m. According to police spokesman Kyle Evans, Officer Matthew Stern was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a serious injuries.

Drivers are being detoured as crews work to clear the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

Additional information was not released.