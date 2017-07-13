At least 1 injured after accident involving Knoxville police cruiser

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was taken to the hospital with possibly fatal injuries after an accident in Downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said an officer was running his lights and sirens and on his way to a fight at Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries when the officer’s cruiser crashed into a van. The driver of the van was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Chief Rausch said the driver of the man was turning from Broadway into the Lincon Memorial University parking lot when the cars hit head-on.

WATE 6 On Your Side also has a crew on the scene. Broadway is closed at Henley Street and Summmit Hill Drive. Western Avenue is still open.

PHOTOS: Knoxville police cruiser involved in accident

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s