Hundreds of soldiers return to Fort Campbell after 9-month deployment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – Thursday was a homecoming nine months in the making for Fort Campbell soldiers and their families.

Three-hundred soldiers returned home after serving in Afghanistan since last October. They are the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

The sentiment was the same among many of the soldiers after their months-long deployment.

“It’s really great to be home. That’s all I got,” said one soldier.

“I got my whole world back,” another said.

A woman waiting for her husband said, “It’s really difficult.” She cried before continuing, “You worry your son won’t remember who his daddy is, but he does and we’re just glad he’s home.”

Another soldier chimed in saying, “It’s the best feeling in the world, wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

These soldiers hearts were full. In the case of some soldiers, their arms were full.

One soldier, who held his twins, said he missed his family, “A lot, missed them a lot. Can’t even count.”

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, called the Rakkasans, have been in Afghanistan to train, advise, and assist building the country’s defense systems.