Georgia man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

ROGERSVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a 70-year-old man died after his boat struck a partially submerged silo.

TWRA says the boating accident happened Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County. They said the man was just upstream from TWRA Quarryville Boat access Area and he was believed to be fishing before accident happened.

The victim’s next of kin were notified early this morning and TWRA says they are investigating the incident. The man was from Rome, Georgia, according to TWRA.