Four-course meal to benefit group helping Knoxville’s poor

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Compassion Coalition is a program that helps local churches serve Knoxville poor, broken, hurting and marginalized. People will have the chance to help them out next week while enjoying a full four-course dinner.

The event is Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the Plaid Apron, a farm-to-table cafe in Sequoyah Hills. Participants can enjoy fresh food direct from local growers like Mitchell Family Beef, Hines Valley Farm, Lacewing Farm, and Abbey Fields Farm as well as wine from Fess Parker Winery in California.

A limited number of tickets are still available, which can be purchased online. Just click the donate button and put Great Food Event in the comment box. Once complete, email charmin@compassioncoalition.org or call (865) 251-1591 ext. 257 for confirmation and to receive tickets.

Reservations are $250 per couple or $150 per person. You are asked to RSVP by July 14.

