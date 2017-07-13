Escaped Greene County inmate arrested in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said an escaped inmate was arrested near Tampa.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Allen Lawson, 24, was captured in Plant City, Florida, just outside of Tampa. He was charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession and theft of a vehicle.

Lawson escaped in early July after he walked off during a work program. The sheriff’s office said he stole a truck belonging to the town of Greeneville after he escaped. Police spotted Lawson driving the truck on July 3, but after a pursuit he managed to get away. Police later recovered the stolen truck, saying Lawson had painted the truck black overnight in an attempt to disguise it.

After the escape of Lawson and a second inmate, Sheriff Pat Hankins temporarily haulted the inmate work program while he made changes. The program was cut back to only five days a week so that inmates could have more supervision.