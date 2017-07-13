Crossville police investigate murder-suicide attempt at nursing home

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A woman is in critical conditions after her husband shot her and then killed himself.

District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunway said the Crossville Police Department responded to Life Care Center of Crossville on July 11 for a report of a possible shooting. He said Nancy Vaughn was found lying in her bed with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Cumberland Medical Center.

The body of William Vaugn was found in a chair near the bed, according to Dunway. He said investigators were able to retrieve a .22 caliber handgun from William Vaughn.

“Thanks and appreciation go to the Crossville Police Department for their quick response to this tragic situation and beginning the investigation immediately,” said Dunway. “The facility director, Carol Howe, and other administrators were on site and cooperated fully with the investigation and made every effort to keep their residents comfortable and safe. Ms. Howe further assisted Chief David Beaty in contacting and notifying the Vaughn family. Our prayers are with them.”