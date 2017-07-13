Crews respond to reported house explosion in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Crews in Blount County are responding to the report of a house explosion Thursday evening.

The explosion was reported around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Whites Mill Road. Dispatchers say some emergency crews are there and more are on the way.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says there is no need for nearby residents to evacuate.

No other details have been released. WATE 6 On Your Side has crew on the scene to learn more.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews respond to reported house explosion in Blount Co. Homeowner who lives next door sent me pic of debri in his driveway. pic.twitter.com/YUVvPU4wVe — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) July 13, 2017

