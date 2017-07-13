Crews respond to reported house explosion in Blount County

Smoke can be seen from a long distance away. (Photo: Desiree Nicholas)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Crews in Blount County are responding to the report of a house explosion Thursday evening.

The explosion was reported around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Whites Mill Road. Dispatchers say some emergency crews are there and more are on the way.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says there is no need for nearby residents to evacuate.

No other details have been released. WATE 6 On Your Side has crew on the scene to learn more.

