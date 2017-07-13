Channing Tatum coming to Knoxville for benefit film screening

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Actor Channing Tatum and director Stephen Soderbergh will be in Knoxville next month for a benefit screening of their upcoming movie “Logan Lucky.”

Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 is hosting the event on Wednesday, August 9, to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee. The group spans the globe with 43 chapters in 13 countries, working to improve the lives of children.

A limited number of tickets will be available to the event starting on Friday, July 14, at Regal Cinemas’ Pinnacle, West Town Mall and Riviera theaters in Knoxville. Each ticket costs $50 and includes a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Tatum and Soderbergh walk the red carpet.

The film stars Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers who try to conduct an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in order to break a family curse. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig.