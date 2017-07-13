Blount County emergency agencies launch program for citizens with special needs

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A new program in Blount County is working to better serve families with special needs.

The county is launching a new family safety program in the hopes of ensuring the safety of special needs individuals in the case of an emergency.

The program is a joint effort between the sheriff’s office, fire department and 911 dispatch. The program officially kicks off Thursday night with a guided tour of the 911 facility at 7 p.m.

People can register for the program by filling out a form about their family member, on which they can give details about that person’s diagnosis, sensitivities, reactions and other useful information. That information will then be entered at dispatch and first responders will have access to that information immediately in the event of an emergency.

More online: Special needs citizen form