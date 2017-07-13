Are sleeveless dresses ‘appropriate attire?’ Congress doesn’t think so

WASHINGTON (WATE) – The House of Representatives has a dress code barring sleeveless tops for women.

In late June, Speaker for the House Paul Ryan reminded House members to “wear appropriate business attire,” on the floor in order to promote “proper decorum.” However, the vagueness of what actually constitutes as “appropriate” has lead to a lot of confusion.

According to The Hill, House chamber guards generally do not enforce dress code rules for lawmakers. The newspaper reports, members frequently wear jeans on the House floor, especially on days they rush to or from the airport. They said two House members have even been spotted in gym clothes.

I was asked to leave the Speaker's Lobby for wearing a sleeveless dress as a female lawmaker in a similar dress walked on the House floor https://t.co/8miHuEyaWy — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 6, 2017

Emily Goodin, the managing editor of RealClearPolitics, tweeted that she was asked to leave the Speaker’s Lobby for wearing a sleeveless dress as a female lawmaker in a similar dress walked on the House floor.

The dress code rules are not enforced on the Senate side of the Capitol building. Some members of Congress said women shouldn’t wear strapless dresses or open-toed shoes, and men should wear suit jackets with ties. The ban also includes sneakers.

Others argue the rule is archaic as sleeveless dresses become more socially acceptable. Even first daughter Ivanka Trump wore a sleeveless dress to President Trump’s speech in February in the House.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession pic.twitter.com/vlR1wPHGkK — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2017

A young female reporter reportedly ripped pages from her notebook and stuffed them into her dress shoulder openings to create sleeves when she was stopped outside of the House chamber. Katie McManus, a reporter and editor for CQ Morning Briefing, says the rules aren’t new, but are a challenge for female reporters working in the summer.

This is real. Fellow female reporters barred from Speaker's lobby for wearing sleeveless dresses while doing their jobs. (It's hot in DC) 🙃 https://t.co/8evY6wQmA8 — K Tully McManus (@ktullymcmanus) July 6, 2017

Kate Nocera, DC Bureau Chief for Buzz Feed News, said the dress code isn’t just for women. Jacob Fischler was apparently forced to wear a “tie of shame” when he forgot his tie at home.

.@ItsFischy in the Tie of Shame™ for people who forget to wear ties to Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/asHriJbWJX — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) October 10, 2013

Wore a sleeveless, work-appropriate dress to Speaker's Lobby six years ago and was advised to "please cover up" next time. https://t.co/66biNrmbtQ — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) July 6, 2017

Imagine showing up for work and being told by a cop that you're showing too much shoulder or cleavage to do your job. Infuriating. — Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) July 6, 2017

Can confirm I was warned the next time I would be removed https://t.co/M0BTcFYchO — Kellie Mejdrich (@kelmej) July 6, 2017

Woah, donning the robes of the oppressor (paper) wow points for creativity https://t.co/jg5vMyw8ex — Kellie Mejdrich (@kelmej) July 6, 2017

The Speaker's Lobby has one of the most ridiculous and backwards dress codes around. Did when I covered Congress. Still does. https://t.co/88yv6YSuz1 — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) July 6, 2017

As one who was kicked out of speakers lobby for sleeveless dress in mid summer, I appreciate this @RebeccaShabad https://t.co/ijV0qjZOa1 — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) July 6, 2017