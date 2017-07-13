11-year-old Sevierville girl starts her own business

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – An 11-year-old in Sevierville is proving you’re never too young to start your own business.

Teagan Huskey is the owner of “Teagan’s Tasty Dogs.” It all started when her family posted on the Sevierville Speaks Out Facebook page about their daughter wanting to set up a hot dog stand. From there, it took off with people offering space for her to set up and promising to support her.

“I told my mom that I wanted a business and she was on Walmart.com and found this. And it was a good idea. And she said it would work, and we tried it out and it worked,” said Teagan.

“I am ecstatic. I am so proud. I am just so proud,” said her mom Heather Huskey. “Thank you for everybody that’s supporting her. Thank you to this community that’s standing behind her and encouraging her to do this. I couldn’t be more proud and more thankful and we truly are blessed to live where we live.”

Teagan’s mom says she hopes to raise $300 this summer, some of which will go toward equipment to open more food carts. She’s also donating some of the money to her favorite organization, Pets Without Parents.