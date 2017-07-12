Young actors help get out the vote in Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett honored three young actors Wednesday for their efforts to encourage young people to vote in Knox County.

Jake Thomas, the son of Knox County mayoral candidate Bob Thomas, along with Jonathan Lipnicki and Chris Brochu were in Knoxville for a “Get Out the Vote” event. Burchett said the event was all about trying to get young people involved in the political process.

“The point of voting is to articulate your voice, like how you see society and your community, your nation being run and using your vote as a voice to tell people what you think,” said Brochu.

The event will be Friday, July 14, at the Crown and Goose in the Old City.

