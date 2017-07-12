Ric Flair makes stop at Knoxville campaign event for Glenn Jacobs

Related Coverage Wooo! Ric Flair to appear in Knox County endorsing Glenn Jacobs for mayor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Pro wrestler Ric Flair made a stop in Knoxville on Wednesday to help Glenn “Kane” Jacobs in his campaign to become the next mayor of Knox County.

Jacobs and Flair held a special fundraising event at the Cherokee Country Club. Flair had a message for anyone who says a professional wrestling career may not have prepared Jacobs for the world or politics.

“Forget about wrestling. It’s a vehicle and an avenue to make sure his family was taken care of and fed. But that’s not who he is. He’s that tough. I mean he couldn’t beat me, but we never had to find out,” said Flair.

Jacobs, who wrestles under the name “Kane,” is vying to replace the term-limited Tim Burchett as mayor of Knox County. Jacobs, who also works as an insurance agent, is running on the Republican ticket and has lived in East Tennessee for more than a decade. He moved to Knoxville a few years ago.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas is also running.