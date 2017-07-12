Peabody nominated for best historic hotel in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Peabody Hotel in Memphis was nominated as one of the best historic hotels in the country.

The Peabody is up against 19 other hotels for the USA Today’s “10 Best” readers’ choice awards.

Peabody Hotels and Resorts President Douglas Browne says the connection the hotel shares with Memphis is what makes it so special.

“We’re just a part of so many people’s lives. Their senior prom was here. They got married here. So it just means a lot to a lot of people,” says Douglas Browne, president of Peabody Hotels & Resorts.

Online voting ends on August 2 at 11 a.m. You can vote once a day.

To vote for the Peabody as the best historic hotels in the nation, click here.

