Nashville in talks to bring SEC Media Days to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SEC Media Days could be coming to Nashville.

WKRN reached out to the Nashville Sports Council after reports surfaced the Southern Eastern Conference is considering moving the event out of Hoover, Alabama.

Scott Ramsey, the President and CEO, said the city is interested in hosting and has “been in discussions with the SEC.”

“The proposal would be to utilize the Music City Center and a combination of downtown hotels,” he added.

SEC Media Days brings over 1,000 media outlets to one place over several days along with 14 coaches and dozens of college football players for a media gauntlet. It’s also broadcast for over 30 hours on ESPN.

The event has been held in Alabama for the past 17 years.