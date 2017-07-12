March of Dimes, Cherokee Health Systems to start group prenatal care program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — March of Dimes and Cherokee Health Systems have created a program to help pregnant women.

The Supportive Pregnancy Care program will provide support to providers and mothers through group sessions, online resources and a blog site.

“It’s exciting for Cherokee Health Systems to join with the March of Dimes in this pilot,” says Misty Holbert, Regional Administrator at Cherokee Health Systems. “There are many potential benefits to group prenatal care, including improving health, empowering women and increasing their satisfaction with care. Our providers are intrigued by group prenatal care as it gives us the opportunity to really get to know our patients.”

Women will learn how to take their own vital signs, receive a private physical assessment, and learn more about pregnancy, birth and infant care.

“The March of Dimes thinks SPC is part of the future of better health care for moms and babies,” says Misty Holbert.

Research by the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have found group prenatal care is connected to good infant health. Groups can help lower the risk for preterm births, low birthweight infants and the likelihood of a NICU stay.

The program will be in many places in Tennessee:

Cherokee Health Systems, Knoxville

Cherokee Health Systems, Talbott

Regional One Health, Memphis

Vanderbilt Center for Women’s Health, Nashville

Meharry Medical College, Nashville

University of Knoxville Regional Perinatal Center, Knoxville

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, Johnson City

To learn more about the Supportive Pregnancy Care program, click here.