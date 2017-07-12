Man sentenced to more than 11 years for 2015 West Knoxville hotel shooting

Related Coverage Early morning shooting at Knoxville hotel sends man to hospital

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison after a 2015 shooting in a West Knoxville hotel parking lot.

Brandon Scott Woodley, 35, was given 120 months in prison for knowingly possessing ammunition after having been previously convicted of a felony. At the time of the shooting, Woodley was on supervised release from a previous conviction of being a convicted felon in possession of a cache of firearms, so he was given an additional prison term of 18 months to be served consecutively for a total of 138 months.

Previous story: Early morning shooting at Knoxville hotel sends man to hospital

Woodley has been in custody since the August 2015 shooting at InTown Suties, located at 109 South Gallaher View Road. Witnesses testified during trial that Woodley shot co-worker Anthony Hall during an argument and tried to shoot him a second time, but the gun jammed. Woodley ran off and the gun was never found, but ammunition was found in the parking lot.

Hall ultimately recovered from his injuries.