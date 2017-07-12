Man on TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List nabbed in Nashville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Deangelo Radley (Courtesy: TBI)

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive on their Top 10 Most Wanted List was captured  at a Nashville convenience store.

TBI said  Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was arrested late Wednesday Morning by TBI Special Agents and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department at a convenience store at 823 Murfreesboro Pike. Investigators said they had developed information that Radley was in the Murfreesboro Pike area of Nashville.

Radley was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.He was also wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for Aggravated Assault on an Officer and several other drug charges.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said he failed to appear for his 12-year prison sentence in Williamson County. In addition to his prison sentence, Radley also has several active warrants in Nashville for aggravated assault against an officer. He has also made previous threats to law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Previous story: Williamson County man added to TBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s