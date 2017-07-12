Man on TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List nabbed in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive on their Top 10 Most Wanted List was captured at a Nashville convenience store.

TBI said Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was arrested late Wednesday Morning by TBI Special Agents and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department at a convenience store at 823 Murfreesboro Pike. Investigators said they had developed information that Radley was in the Murfreesboro Pike area of Nashville.

Radley was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.He was also wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for Aggravated Assault on an Officer and several other drug charges.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said he failed to appear for his 12-year prison sentence in Williamson County. In addition to his prison sentence, Radley also has several active warrants in Nashville for aggravated assault against an officer. He has also made previous threats to law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Previous story: Williamson County man added to TBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list